Mandhana Goes Atop ICC Ranking Charts

Loading...
Mandhana, 22, was the highest run-getter in the three ODIs with 196 runs at an average of 98 which India won 2-1. Her efforts helped her gain a rise of three slots on the points table to the top spot. She soared above the Australians Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning, who are ranked No.2 and 3 respectively, and Amy Satterthwaite, the New Zealand captain who saw a sharp rise of 10 places to No.4.
Mandhana, who was comfortably India's best batter in the year 2018 and was recognized for her efforts with the ICC 'Women's Cricketer' and 'ODI Player of the year' awards started off her 2019 in a similar vein. Meanwhile India ODI captain Mithali Raj moved down a spot to be placed No. 5 on the rankings charts.
There was good news in store for another Indian batter, 18-year-old Jemimah Rodriguez. A half-century in the first ODI at Napier helped her rise 64 places on the ICC rankings to be placed on 61st position.
Among the bowlers, spinners Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav and Ekta Bisht all saw some movement on the rankings table. Both Yadav and Deepti jumped five places each and they now sit on No.8 and No.9 positions respectively. Left-arm spinner Bisht gained nine places after claiming five wickets in the series and is now placed 13th on the rankings chart.
Pakistan's Sana Mir leads the rankings table for the bowler followed by Australia’s Megan Schutt and South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp. Jhulan Goswami is the only Indian in top five. She sits at No.4 on the table.
Amy SatterthwaiteEllyse Perryhulan GoswamiICC rankings 2019india vs new zealand 2019Jemimah RodriguezMarizanne KappMeg Lanningmithali rajsmriti mandhana
First Published: February 2, 2019, 5:14 PM IST