Mandhana Rises to No.3, Rodrigues Falls in ICC Rankings

Mandhana was India’s highest scorer in the recently concluded series against England with 72 runs in three matches. She replaced Windies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who moved up a spot to second place displacing India's Jemimah Rodrigues.
Rodrigues totaled just 15 runs in the three-match series and took a tumble to sixth position. New Zealand’s Suzie Bates continued to hold down the top spot, extending the gap between her and second-placed Dottin to 38 points.
The rest of the top-five remained unchanged, with Australia captain Meg Lanning retaining the fourth position with 695 points, followed by Stafanie Taylor, who trails by a point.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the England series with ankle injury, went down two spots to No. 9, allowing New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine to climb to No. 7, followed by Australia wicket-keeper Beth Mooney. Mooney’s team-mate Alyssa Healy retained her position to round off the top ten.
The biggest mover, however, was Radha Yadav. She moved up five positions and is now No.5 in the bowlers rankings, level with South Africa's Shabnim Ismail.
However, that meant Anya Shrubsole slid two places to No.7. Her team-mate, Sophie Ecclestone, also took a massive tumble, falling seven places to No.10.
Deepti Sharma was another to have a poor time against England, and she fell ten places to No. 24 after the latest update. However, Katherine Brunt rose 12 places and is now No.35.
The all-rounders charts were largely unchanged – Dottin still leads the charts, and Bangladesh's Salma Khatun rounds off the top ten. However, Hayley Matthews has displaced Natalie Sciver at No.6.
First Published: March 10, 2019, 3:34 PM IST