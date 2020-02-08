Mandhana & Shafali Star In India's Seven-wicket Win Against Australia
Smriti Mandhana slammed a superb half-century as India produced an improved batting show to notch up a seven-wicket win over Australia in the fifth T20, keeping themselves in the hunt for the finals at the women's triangular series here on Saturday.
