Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

271 (85.5)

Pakistan lead by 95 runs, MIN. 64.0 Overs Left Today
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 15, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 21 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sylhet Thunder *

0/0 (0.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 6, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 21 December, 2019

1ST INN

Adelaide Strikers *

28/2 (4.1)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Maninder Singh Offered Role in DDCA's Cricket Advisory Committee

Maninder Singh has been offered a role in Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in place of Sumit Narwal.

PTI |December 21, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
Maninder Singh Offered Role in DDCA's Cricket Advisory Committee

Former India left-arm spinner Maninder Singh has been offered a role in Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in place of Sumit Narwal with the Ranji team in deep trouble after the first two games.

When Maninder was contacted, he confirmed that he has been approached.

"Yes, I was contacted by the DDCA for a role in the CAC. I haven't yet decided," Maninder told PTI.

Asked about Delhi's performance where they have conceded first innings lead against Kerala and lost outright to Andhra Pradesh, the Delhi stalwart said: "At the end of the day, it's the players who have to go out there and perform. The CAC can only guide."

After former seamer Narwal's removal, the other two members of the CAC are Robin Singh Jr and Parvinder Awana.

Meanwhile, one of the senior selectors Chetanya Nanda said that the selection committee is indeed concerned about the quality of fast bowlers and would like to create a pool.

"We definitely are worried about the talent in store. We need to have a pool of young fast bowlers who can regularly hit 140 clicks. It's not sufficient that we have only one Navdeep Saini," Nanda said.

It is still not clear whether the injured Shikhar Dhawan has fully recovered and is available for the next Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad at home from 25-28 December.

ddcamaninder singhRanji Trophy 2019-20sumit narwal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more