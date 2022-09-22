Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants Live Score, Legends League Cricket 2022: GG Look to Extend Dominant Run Over Manipal

Read more

Gujarat Giants have surged to the top of the standings after winning both of their games. The Giants boast a healthy net run rate and intend to improve it with another win. The Virender Sehwag-led squad is in terrific form and is closing in on securing a place in the knockout stages.

On the contrary, Manipal Tigers have suffered two big defeats in their matches so far. The Tigers clashed against the Giants in the last fixture and were trounced as their batting failed to fire. Harbhajan Singh and his men will be seeking retribution against the Giants and will look to turn their fortunes around.

Rain might interrupt play in Delhi but if the rain gods are kind enough, we will have an enthralling match on our hands with the legends of the game back in action.

Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers Possible XIs

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (c), Ravikant Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, Corey Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, Ricardo Powell, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Chris Mpofu, Ryan Sidebottom, Muthiah Muralidharan, Parvinder Awana

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Elton Chigumbura

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here