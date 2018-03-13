Manish Pandey Enjoying Finisher's Role in Nidahas Trophy

“I thought we had a good partnership in the end. They started well, it was important for me to stay till the end. We discuss about that (plans against Sri Lankan bowlers). Batting at number 5, I should be there till the end. They (bowlers) have comeback really well after the first game. We had a couple of plans and we executed them well. We have not got too much batting after 6 and 7, so it was good for DK to stay with me and absorb the pressure,” Manish said after the game.
India didn't have the best of starts with the bat as they lost openers Rohit Sharma (11) and Shikhar Dhawan (8) early in the chase. The captain's form will certainly be a worry for the team going ahead in the tournament.
KL Rahul, who came into the team in place of Rishabh Pant stitched important partnership with Suresh Raina to get India back on track.
Just when it seemed India would coast home, they experienced a bit of a stutter as Raina and Rahul departed in quick succession. Rahul also became the first Indian to be dismissed hit-wicket in T20Is.
But Karthik and Pandey showed great maturity and the two ensured India didn't face any more trouble.
Sri Lankan pacers disappointed yet again as they bowled way too many loose balls, Akila Dananjaya was the star of the show as he picked two wickets.
