starts in
days hours mins

Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer Take Part In A Fun Segment on World Emoji Day

Cricketnext Staff |July 17, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer Take Part In A Fun Segment on World Emoji Day

Touring West Indies at the moment, the India A cricketers revealed their favorite emojis on the occasion of World Emoji Day in a fun segment for the BCCI TV.

The likes of Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and others disclosed the emoji they use the most. The official handle of the BCCI also shared the video on Twitter.

The India A team has been in brilliant form as they gained an unassailable 3-0 lead against the hosts. In the latest One Dayer, Manish Pandey slammed a century while Krunal Pandya went on to pick a five-wicket haul.

With India scheduled for a limited overs series in the Caribbean Islands next month and the selectors planning to meet this week, most of these cricketers are likely to make it to the national squad. The prime players such as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will be rested.

India A vs West Indies AManish PandeyOff The Fieldshreyas iyerShubman Gill

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more