Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer Take Part In A Fun Segment on World Emoji Day

Touring West Indies at the moment, the India A cricketers revealed their favorite emojis on the occasion of World Emoji Day in a fun segment for the BCCI TV.
The likes of Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and others disclosed the emoji they use the most. The official handle of the BCCI also shared the video on Twitter.
On #WorldEmojiDay here are few of our stars talking about their Favourite Emojis 🗣️🗣️What is your favourite Emoji? 😃😄😎Reply with your most used Emoji 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/UuhEOn7zGX— BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2019
The India A team has been in brilliant form as they gained an unassailable 3-0 lead against the hosts. In the latest One Dayer, Manish Pandey slammed a century while Krunal Pandya went on to pick a five-wicket haul.
With India scheduled for a limited overs series in the Caribbean Islands next month and the selectors planning to meet this week, most of these cricketers are likely to make it to the national squad. The prime players such as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will be rested.
