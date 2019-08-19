Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Pandey & Shreyas to Lead India A in South Africa Series

Cricketnext Staff |August 19, 2019, 8:20 PM IST
Pandey & Shreyas to Lead India A in South Africa Series

Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer are set to lead India A in the upcoming five match one-day series against South Africa, the BCCI announced on Monday (August 19).

Pandey will lead the side for the first three matches whereas Shreyas will be in charge of the team for the last two matches.

The sides for the first three matches and last two matches are slightly different from one another as well.

Nevertheless, the squads feature plenty of players who have only recently played for India in limited-overs cricket.

Besides Pandey and Shreyas, the likes of Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar and Rahul Chahar all feature in the squads announced.

The one-day series will be played at The Sports Hub, Thiruvananthapuram and all five matches will be telecast live.

India A team for 1st, 2nd and 3rd matches: Manish Pandey (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Nitish Rana

India A team for 4th and 5th matches: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Shubman Gill, Prashant Chopra, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Nitish Rana, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Ishan Porel

