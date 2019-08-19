Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer are set to lead India A in the upcoming five match one-day series against South Africa, the BCCI announced on Monday (August 19).
Pandey will lead the side for the first three matches whereas Shreyas will be in charge of the team for the last two matches.
The sides for the first three matches and last two matches are slightly different from one another as well.
Nevertheless, the squads feature plenty of players who have only recently played for India in limited-overs cricket.
Besides Pandey and Shreyas, the likes of Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar and Rahul Chahar all feature in the squads announced.
The one-day series will be played at The Sports Hub, Thiruvananthapuram and all five matches will be telecast live.
India A team for 1st, 2nd and 3rd matches: Manish Pandey (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Nitish Rana
India A team for 4th and 5th matches: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Shubman Gill, Prashant Chopra, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Nitish Rana, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Ishan Porel
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Pandey & Shreyas to Lead India A in South Africa Series
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 15, 2019, 8:09 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Shreyas Reminds Me of Myself During Early India Days - Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | August 12, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer Best for No. 4 and Rishabh Pant Should be at 5: Gavaskar
Cricketnext Staff | August 15, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
South Africa's Nkwe Looks Up to Guardiola for Inspiration Ahead of India Tour
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019
PNG v SCOAberdeen
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019
CAY v USAAberdeen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019
BOT v NAMAberdeen All Fixtures
Team Rankings