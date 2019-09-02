Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Manish Pandey Steers India A to Series Win Against South Africa A

September 2, 2019
A captain’s knock from Manish Pandey (81), after a top order collapse, was instrumental in helping India A defeat South Africa A by four wickets in the third unofficial ODI in Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram and seal the five match series 3-0.

Like the first two games, this contest was also affected by rain and the match had to be reduced to 30 overs.

Batting first, South Africa A lost Reeza Hendricks cheaply before Janneman Malan and Matthew Breetzke steadied the ship. Krunal Pandya removed Malan just as he was starting to get a move on after which a combination of Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan ran out Breetzke.

Temba Bavuma and Khaya Zondo were in earlier than they had hoped for and the duo put together 40 runs for the fourth wicket. Both batsmen hit a couple of boundaries each before Zondo failed to counter the guile of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kishan, who was sharp behind the stumps, was called into action again soon after that as Krunal bamboozled Bavuma and had him stumped to reduce the visitors to 135/5.

Krunal, who finished with figures of 2/23, was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts.

Heinrich Klaasen was tasked with picking up the scoring rate to give his side a chance in the contest and the wicket-keeper did not disappoint. A 21-ball-44 saw him hammer two boundaries and four maximums with George Linde for company during a 63-run stand.

Both departed within six deliveries in the final overs, but only after the visitors had crossed the 200-run mark and set the hosts a target of 208.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ricky Bhui were both dismissed in the second over of the India A innings by Anrich Nortje as the hosts began their chase in the worst possible manner.

Krunal Pandya’s fortunes with the bat were nothing like while he was bowling and he survived 12 deliveries before Junior Dala got the better of him to leave India A tottering at 26/3.

That brought Kishan and Pandey together and the duo paced the chase well, putting on a crucial 70-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Kishan, who scored 40 off 41 balls, was dismissed by George Linde after hitting four boundaries and a six in his knock.

Pandey however kept chipping away at the target at his end even as Nitish Rana failed to keep him company for long.

With Shivam Dube in tow, Pandey and India A looked to attack and counter the run-rate pressure as the chase became close.

The skipper clobbered three boundaries and five sixes during his 59 ball knock to bring India A to the cusp of victory. Pandey was eventually dismissed with 34 runs still needed.

Dube and Axar Patel however ensured there would be no cause for concern as a few lusty hits from the Mumbaikar helped the hosts romp home to victory with 13 deliveries left in the contest.

india aManish PandeySouth Africa Athiruvananthapuram

