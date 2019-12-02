Manish Pandey Ties the Knot With Actress Ashrita Shetty

India middle-order batsman Manish Pandey, who guided Karnataka to title in the Syed Mustaq Ali, tied the knot with actor Ashrita Shetty in Mumbai on Monday.
"Looking forward to the India series, but before that there is another important series for me, I am getting married tomorrow," Manish had said after guiding his side to a win.
His wife, Ashrita is known for her appearances in Tamil movies and featured in hits like Udhayam NH4 and Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavanigalum.
In the Syed Mustaq Ali final, Manish had struck an important 45-ball 60 that took his team to 180, and helped Karnataka clinch a thriller.
In the match he struck valuable partnerships with Devdutt Padikkal and Rohan Kadam that also proved crucial to their win.
Manish is a part of the upcoming T20I series against West Indies as India play their first match on December 6 in Hyderabad.
