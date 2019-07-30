Manjrekar 'Respectfully' Disagrees With Gavaskar's Comments on Kohli & Selectors

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday took to Twitter to show his "respectful" disagreement with Sunil Gavaskar after the former India captain questioned the credibility of the selection committee and Virat Kohli's captaincy after India's semifinal exit from the 2019 World Cup.
Manjrekar said India's performance at the marquee event wasn't "below par" as they won seven games and lost only two, including one against New Zealand in the semifinal stage.
"Respectfully disagree with Gavaskar Sir with his views on Indian selectors & Virat being retained as capt. No, Ind did not put in a ‘much below par WC performance’, they won 7 lost two. Last one very narrowly," tweeted Manjrekar.
"And integrity a far more important quality as selector than stature."
Respectfully disagree with Gavaskar Sir with his views on Indian selectors & Virat being retained as capt. No, Ind did not put in a ‘much below par WC performance’, they won 7 lost two. Last one very narrowly. And integrity a far more important quality as selector than stature.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 29, 2019
Respectfully disagree with Gavaskar Sir with his views on Indian selectors & Virat being retained as capt. No, Ind did not put in a ‘much below par WC performance’, they won 7 lost two. Last one very narrowly. And integrity a far more important quality as selector than stature.
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 29, 2019
Gavaskar had lashed out at the national selection committee for not questioning Kohli’s undisputed position as captain despite the “much below par” performance at the World Cup. Describing the panel led by former India wicketkeeper MSK Prasad as “lame ducks” in his column for Mid-day.
"That they selected the team for West Indies without first having a meeting to select the captain brings up the question of whether Virat Kohli is the captain of the team at his or the selection committee's pleasure,” wrote Gavaskar.
“To the best of our knowledge his (Kohli’s) appointment was till the World Cup. After that, it was incumbent on the selectors to meet even if it was for five minutes for his reappointment.
“Speaking of lame ducks, the Indian selection committee appears to be one. After the reappointment, he (captain) gets invited to the meeting for his views on the selecting the players for the team. By bypassing the procedure, the message that goes out is that while the players like Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik get dropped after below expectations performance, the captain continues despite much below par expectations where the team did not even reach the finals.”
Continuing his attack against the selection committee which consists of former players Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjape and Gagan Khoda besides Prasad, Gavaskar said that the lack of “stature” in the group was an impediment in their smooth functioning.
“This is probably one of the last selections for this committee as a new one will get appointed soon,” he wrote. “Hopefully that will have players of stature who will not get bullied and be able to tell the team management that their job is to play with the team chosen by the selectors.”
Manjrekar 'Respectfully' Disagrees With Gavaskar's Comments on Kohli & Selectors
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 29, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
Gavaskar Questions Kohli's Undisputed Position as Captain, Calls Selectors ‘Lame Ducks’
Cricketnext Staff | July 24, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
The Worst Setbacks Have Improved Me as a Person: Virat Kohli
Devadyuti Das | July 24, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
Jonty Rhodes Throws Name in Race to Be India’s Fielding Coach
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings