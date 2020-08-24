Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Mankad Debate: 'Have Already Had a 'Refreshing' Chat With Ricky Ponting on Phone', Reveals R Ashwin

R Ashwin revealed that he has already had a 'refreshing conversation' with Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting over phone, without revealing details about the interaction.

August 24, 2020
Last week, Ponting had said he would have a conversation with Ashwin about 'Mankad', the unofficial term for the dismissal where a bowler runs out a non-striker before delivering the ball. Ponting had said he wouldn't let Ashwin use the dismissal while playing for Delhi; Ashwin had dismissed Jos Buttler in that fashion in an IPL 2019 match.

Ashwin said Ponting is yet to land in UAE for IPL 2020, and hinted that Ponting's words might have been lost in translation.

"As you are all expecting, Ricky Ponting has not reached (Dubai) yet," Ashwin said on 'Hello Dubaiahh' show on his YouTube channel. "When he comes, we'll have a chat with him. He has said we'll have a conversation, we've already talked on the phone. It was very refreshing. Actually, many times things said in English, the things Australians say get lost in translation and reaches us with a different meaning.

"Even their jokes or humour can turn into news for us. This was a situation like that... we'll talk about this in detail to Ricky next week and I'll share what we spoke."

ALSO READ: Don't Use 'Mankad' in a Negative Connotation, Remember the Legend for Great Achievements: Dinesh Karthik

"I’ll be having a chat with him about (mankad), that’s the first thing I’ll do," Ponting had said on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.

"That’s going to be a conversation and that’s going to be a hard conversation I will have to have with him, but I’m pretty sure he’ll take it on the chin. I think, even him, looking back now, probably he’d say it was within the rules and he’s right to do it, but this is not within the spirit of the game, not in the way I want, at least with the Delhi Capitals anyway."

On Monday, Ashwin had taken to Twitter to suggest the concept of a 'free ball', similar to free hit for the batsmen, every time a non-striker walks out of the crease early.

Ashwin was reponding to a tweet by Dinesh Karthik, who in his recent interaction with Cricketnext had spoken about his views on the topic.

"All the way from Don Bradman to Sunil Gavaskar, everyone has said it's completely within the rules. The ICC and MCC have also taken a stand that it is okay. So I don't see the reason why bowlers or any team that does it is looked at in a negative way," Karthik had said.

The IPL will begin on September 19 in the UAE.

