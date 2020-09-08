Mankad in Afghanistan T20 League: Dawlat Zadran Runs Out Noor Ali at Non-striker’s End

One of the most talked about modes of dismissal in cricket today is when the batsman at the non-striker’s end is run out for backing up too much before the bowler has delivered the ball.
Last year when R Ashwin dismissed Jos Buttler in the IPL, it caused plenty of conversation which picked up steam once again this year when Dinesh Karthik spoke about it in an interview to Cricketnext.
After that Ashwin also weighed in on a discussion with other cricketers and experts on Twitter.
Recently, in a match between Mis Ainak Knights and Kabul Eagles at the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League in Kabul, the dismissal once again became the hot topic of discussion.
🚨 Mankad alert 🚨 Watch Dawlat Zadran dismissing Noor Ali Zadran at the non-striker's end in Shpageeza Cricket League! #ShpageezaT20 #CricketonFanCode #ShpageezaCricketLeague pic.twitter.com/pJX7NdMuNC— FanCode (@FanCode) September 8, 2020
With Kabul still requiring 33 of the final 27 balls, Mis Ainak bowler Dawlat Zadran removed the bails during his run up, taking the batsman, who was well outside the crease, by surprise. Noor Ali Zadran was dismissed for 61 off 42 balls.
However, Kabul recovered quickly from his dismissal and eventually went on the win the match by four wickets.
Recently, Ricky Ponting had said that he wouldn’t allow Delhi Capitals players to Mankad in the IPL and that a batsman is cheating if he backs up before the ball is delivered by the bowler.
