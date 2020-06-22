Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mankad Incident from 2019 IPL Blown Out of Proportion, Was Within Rules: R Ashwin

Ashwin has been previously involved in similar situations before when he had Sri Lankan batsman Lahiru Thirimanne out for backing up too far, before then skipper Virender Sehwag had withdrawn the appeal.

Cricketnext Staff |June 22, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
Mankad Incident from 2019 IPL Blown Out of Proportion, Was Within Rules: R Ashwin

India spinner R Ashwin was one of the most talked about players last year in the IPL after he ran out Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler. Ashwin was captain of Kings XI Punjab when the ‘mankad’ happened and said the matter has been blown out of proportion.

Buttler was well set and looked like taking the game away when he was run out causing fellow England teammates to criticise the Indian spinner.

James Anderson said the ‘Mankad’ dismissal was “not the done thing”. In a video that hit Twitter and went viral at the time Anderson was seen pushing a picture of Ashwin into a paper shredder.

Ashwin, who has always stood by his decision had found support in another former India spinner in Murali Karthik. Ashwin has been previously involved in similar situations before when he had Sri Lankan batsman Lahiru Thirimanne out for backing up too far, before then skipper Virender Sehwag had withdrawn the appeal.

During his playing days, Karthik had courted controversy with the Mankading dismissal in County Cricket while playing for Surrey (against Somerset in 2012) and in the Ranji Trophy against Bengal (2013).

Recently during a video interview on Cricbuzz, Ashwin was given a choice of six different houses, containing cricketers he would hypothetically spend the rest of lockdown with. Ashwin chose house three with Buttler, Australia Test captain Tim Paine and India teammate Rishabh Pant and admitted he would love the opportunity to talk with the England World Cup winner.

Also Read: IPL 2019 | 'Proud of You': Kartik Backs Ashwin's "Mankad"

“My conversation with Jos would not be about justifying why I was right or why he was right and actually feeling aggrieved about it,” he said. “But it would be centred more around how you’ve got to differentiate [between] cricket and life in general.”

“Sometimes [I feel] what I did to him during that game is blown out of proportion in terms of character assassination,” added Ashwin. “Which is quite silly if truth has to be told. I haven’t earned a level one demerit point in my whole career. What I did is what the rules are supposed to be.”

The dismissal, known as a Mankad after India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australia batsman Bill Brown in 1947, is within the laws of the game.

