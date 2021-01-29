CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Manoj Tiwary Suffers Knee Injury, to Miss Bengal Camp

Manoj Tiwary Suffers Knee Injury, to Miss Bengal Camp

Bengal senior batsman Manoj Tiwary suffered a knee injury and will miss the team's camp beginning at the Jadavpur University second campus ground at Saltlake from Friday.

  • PTI
  • Updated: January 29, 2021, 7:37 AM IST
Manoj Tiwary Suffers Knee Injury, to Miss Bengal Camp

Bengal senior batsman Manoj Tiwary suffered a knee injury and will miss the team's camp beginning at the Jadavpur University second campus ground at Saltlake from Friday.

Bengal on Thursday named 32 players for the camp under batting consultant VVS Laxman.

"Manoj is nursing an injury and will not be attending the camp for now. He will join as soon as he is able to resume practice," joint secretary Debabrata Das said in a statement.

Tiwary said he sustained the cartilage injury on his left knee in the beginning of the season.

"The injury has aggravated. I have been advised rest and will be back as soon as my rehab is complete," Tiwary said.

Meanwhile, Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya said pacer Jhulan Goswami will be the first woman cricketer to be the signatory in their blood donation camp which will be held at Eden Gardens and districts on February 3.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches