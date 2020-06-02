Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Trending Desk |June 2, 2020, 1:42 PM IST
Manoj Tiwary’s Wife Susmita Roy Lashes Out at IPL Fan Page for Calling Her Husband Flop Player

Criticizing cricketer Manoj Tiwary made an Indian Premier League (IPL) fan page pay a heavy price after the post was noticed by the batsman’s wife Susmita Roy. She not only slammed the page and the post, but her lashing out also made the admin delete the post.

In a now-deleted post, an Instagram page named ‘IPL freak’ shared a list of India’s Flop XI. The list also included the name of Manoj Tiwary. This did not go down well with Susmita, who slammed the post for incorrect facts.

“Who so ever created dis profile How dare u bloody dragged my husband’s name in it. U better do ur bloody facts check. Do something in ur s*** ugly life rather dan posting s*** about people. Go n get a life,” Susmita wrote in the comments.

While Tiwary’s display of his talent in the Indian cricket team has been exceptional, he did not get enough chances to play for team India. Tiwary made his debut in 2008 and scored a century against West Indies in December 2011 in Chennai. However, despite a match-winning strike, he was dropped from the Playing XI and did not play the next 14

games.

Tiwary had played a few seasons for kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and was also part of the Kings XI Punjab.

In his career Tiwary played only 12 matches, and scored a ton. He amassed 287 runs at an average of 26. While in the T20Is, he played three matches and managed to score 15 runs. He didn't represent India in Test matches.

