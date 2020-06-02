Manoj Tiwary’s Wife Susmita Roy Lashes Out at IPL Fan Page for Calling Her Husband Flop Player
Criticizing cricketer Manoj Tiwary made an Indian Premier League (IPL) fan page pay a heavy price after the post was noticed by the batsman’s wife Susmita Roy. She not only slammed the page and the post, but her lashing out also made the admin delete the post.
