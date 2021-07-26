MAR vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match, July 26, 06:30 pm IST

MAR vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 between Marsta and Alby Zalmi CF: The upcoming match of Group B of the ECS T10 Sweden will see Marsta squaring off against Alby Zalmi CF. The thriller will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 26, Monday at 06:30 pm IST.

Marsta have performed decently in the ECS competition thus far. The team has featured in two league games, winning one and losing as many. Marsta finds themselves sitting at the second position on the Group B points table with two points under their belt. In their last match, Marsta ended up on the winning side against Nacka by 73 runs.

Alby Zalmi CF, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Sweden on Monday. Zalmi performed well in the previous season of the competition as they took home the bronze medal. The team will be hoping to bring their A game to the fore this time around to win the title.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Sweden match between Marsta and Alby Zalmi CF; here is everything you need to know:

MAR vs ALZ Telecast

The Marsta vs Alby Zalmi CF match will not be broadcasted in India.

MAR vs ALZ Live Streaming

The MAR vs ALZ match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MAR vs ALZ Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 will be played between Marsta and Alby Zalmi CF at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 26, Monday at 06:30 pm IST.

MAR vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Waqas Haider

Vice-Captain: Zia Alozai

Suggested Playing XI for MAR vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Share Ali, Shahid Mustafa

Batsmen: Azam Khalil, Waqas Haider, Taj Husain

All-rounders: Sweed Ullah, Talha Masood, Waseem UI Haque, Zia Alozai

Bowlers: Faseeh Choudhary, Aman Zahid

MAR vs ALZ Probable XIs:

Marsta: Ajmal Raza, Shahid Mustafa(c)(wk), Kamran Ali, Sweed Ullah, Fahad Waqas, Waseem UI Haque, Share Ali, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif, Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider

Alby Zalmi CF: Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Sami Khalil, Azam Khalil, Fareed Khan, Faseeh Choudhary, Ismaeel Zia, Rahel Khan, Taj Husain, Talha Masood, Zia Alozai, Aman Zahid

