MAR vs AUK Dream11 Prediction All Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 match, June 22, 12:30 pm IST

MAR vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Marsa and Atlas UTC Knights: Marsa will be taking on Atlas UTC Knights in the 29th and 30th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. Both the matches will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 22, Tuesday at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST, respectively.

Marsa are enjoying an extraordinary ride in the T10 Championship thus far. They are unbeatable in the league having won six out of six league matches. The defending champions find themselves sitting at the top of the points table of Group A. They defeated the American University of Malta by four wickets in their last match. Marsa will be hoping to win their next two encounters against Atlas UTC Knights and continue their domination in the match.

Atlas UTC Knights, on the other hand, are placed a rung below Marsa in the points table. They have also delivered good performances in the T10 extravaganza. UTC Knights have secured victory in three out of four league matches. They will be entering the contest against Marsa on the back of a 34-run victory over the American University of Malta.

Ahead of the match between Marsa and Atlas UTC Knights; here is everything you need to know:

MAR vs AUK Telecast

The Marsa vs Atlas UTC Knights match will not be broadcasted in India.

MAR vs AUK Live Streaming

The match between MAR vs AUK is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAR vs AUK Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Marsa and Atlas UTC Knights at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 22, Tuesday at 12:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

MAR vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Nowell Khosla

Vice-Captain: Haroon Mughal

Suggested Playing XI for MAR vs AUK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Niraj Khanna

Batsmen: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Ciril Mathew

All-rounders: Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal, Basil George

Bowlers: David Athwal, Waseem Abbas, Bose Paul, Justin Shaju

MAR vs AUK Probable XIs:

Marsa: Haroon Mughal (C), Zeeshan Khan, Johnnie Grima (WK), Nowell Khosla, Noman Mehar, Niraj Khanna, Muhammad Zubbair, Fanyan Mughal, Waseem Abbas, David Athwal, Farhan Masih

Atlas UTC Knights: Sujesh Appu (C), Basil George, Shahin Saddham (WK), Ciril Mathew, Al Ameen Abdul, Vishnu Shaju, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu, Bose Paul, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin Sunny

