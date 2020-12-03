MAR vs AUM Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC vs American University of Malta: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MAR vs AUM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MAR vs AUM Dream11 Best Picks / MAR vs AUM Dream11 Captain / MAR vs AUM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

In the 30th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020, American University of Malta will take on Marsa CC at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta on Thursday, December 3. Both the teams currently occupy the bottom two slots in the points table and now must win the rest of their games to stand a chance in the tournament.

American University have won just one game from the eight with three points to their name. They are currently placed at the bottom of ECS T10 Malta points table. They need to win both their remaining games with big margins and some luck from other results to stand a chance of reaching the top four.

On the other hand, Marsa CC, despite having a good start in the season, lost their last four games on the trot. They are placed just two places above their opponents with seven points and three wins to their name. However, Marsa CC have a better chance to advance to the semi-finals as they need one win from the remaining two games.

The ECS T10 Malta game between American University of Malta and Marsa CC is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.

MAR vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC vs American University of Malta Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.

MAR vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC vs American University of Malta: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

MAR vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC vs American University of Malta: Match Details

December 3 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta.

ECS T10 Malta MAR vs AUM Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs American University of Malta

ECS T10 Malta MAR vs AUM Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs American University of Malta captain: Zeeshan Khan

ECS T10 Malta MAR vs AUM Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs American University of Malta vice-captain: Nowell Khosla

ECS T10 Malta MAR vs AUM Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs American University of Malta wicketkeeper: Niraj Khanna

ECS T10 Malta MAR vs AUM Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs American University of Malta batsmen: Saneesh Kumar, Prithvi Chauhan, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla

ECS T10 Malta MAR vs AUM Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs American University of Malta all-rounders: Zoheb Malek, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal

ECS T10 Malta MAR vs AUM Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs American University of Malta bowlers: Jitesh Kumar Patel, Waseem Abbas, Amandeep Ralhan

MAR vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta playing 11 against Marsa CC: Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Zoheb Malek, Prithvi Chauhan, Darshit Patankar (wk), Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Mittul Patel, Shubham Patel, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Nishit Bhatt

MAR vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC playing 11 against American University of Malta: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Haroon Mughal (c), Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Sidharth Anand, Sumair Khan, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima (wk), Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas