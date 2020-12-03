MAR vs AUM Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC vs American University of Malta: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
IND
AUS289/10(50.0) RR 6.04
India beat Australia by 13 runs
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueMatch Ended191/3(20.0) RR 9.55
SA
ENG192/1(20.0) RR 9.55
England beat South Africa by 9 wickets
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
MAR vs AUM Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC vs American University of Malta: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
MAR vs AUM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MAR vs AUM Dream11 Best Picks / MAR vs AUM Dream11 Captain / MAR vs AUM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 3, 2020, 3:20 PM IST
In the 30th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020, American University of Malta will take on Marsa CC at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta on Thursday, December 3. Both the teams currently occupy the bottom two slots in the points table and now must win the rest of their games to stand a chance in the tournament.
Also read: Smriti Mandhana Lends Support to Campus Cricket Tournament for Women
American University have won just one game from the eight with three points to their name. They are currently placed at the bottom of ECS T10 Malta points table. They need to win both their remaining games with big margins and some luck from other results to stand a chance of reaching the top four.
On the other hand, Marsa CC, despite having a good start in the season, lost their last four games on the trot. They are placed just two places above their opponents with seven points and three wins to their name. However, Marsa CC have a better chance to advance to the semi-finals as they need one win from the remaining two games.
Also read: Tour Games Will be Australia's Opportunity to Land First Punch Before Tests, Says Burns
The ECS T10 Malta game between American University of Malta and Marsa CC is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.
MAR vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC vs American University of Malta Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.
MAR vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC vs American University of Malta: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
MAR vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC vs American University of Malta: Match Details
December 3 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta.
ECS T10 Malta MAR vs AUM Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs American University of Malta
ECS T10 Malta MAR vs AUM Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs American University of Malta captain: Zeeshan Khan
ECS T10 Malta MAR vs AUM Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs American University of Malta vice-captain: Nowell Khosla
ECS T10 Malta MAR vs AUM Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs American University of Malta wicketkeeper: Niraj Khanna
ECS T10 Malta MAR vs AUM Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs American University of Malta batsmen: Saneesh Kumar, Prithvi Chauhan, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla
ECS T10 Malta MAR vs AUM Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs American University of Malta all-rounders: Zoheb Malek, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal
ECS T10 Malta MAR vs AUM Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs American University of Malta bowlers: Jitesh Kumar Patel, Waseem Abbas, Amandeep Ralhan
MAR vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta playing 11 against Marsa CC: Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Zoheb Malek, Prithvi Chauhan, Darshit Patankar (wk), Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Mittul Patel, Shubham Patel, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Nishit Bhatt
MAR vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC playing 11 against American University of Malta: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Haroon Mughal (c), Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Sidharth Anand, Sumair Khan, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima (wk), Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking