MAR vs AUM Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Malta 2021, June 21 12:30 PM IST Monday

MAR vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Match between Marsa vs American University of Malta: Marsa will lock horns with the American University of Malta in the 25th and 26th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Malta on Monday at the Marsa Sports Complex. While the first game will kick off at 12:30 pm (IST), the second match is slated to be held at 02:30 pm (IST).

So far, Marsa are having a terrific run in the ECS T10 Malta. They are currently placed at the top spot in the Group A table with four victories under their belt. In their previous outing, they crushed the Southern Crusaders by seven runs.

On the other hand, The American University of Malta are occupying the second spot in the table with three wins from four games. They are coming into this game after suffering a 34-run loss at the hands of Atlas UTC Knights.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Malta match between Marsa and American University of Malta; here is everything you need to know:

MAR vs AUM Telecast

The live telecast of the MAR vs AUM match is not available in India

MAR vs AUM Live Streaming

The match between MAR vs AUM can be live-streamed on FanCode, Sports Flick, and European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

MAR vs AUM Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 21 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

MAR vs AUM captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Nowell Khosla.

Vice-captain: Zoheb Malek.

MAR vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Niraj Khanna, Darshit Patankar

Batsmen: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Zoheb Malek, Amandeep Ralhan

All-Rounders: Fanyan Mughal, Tarak Shah

Bowlers: Waseem Abbas, Jit Patel, Shubh Patel.

MAR vs AUM probable playing XI

Marsa predicted playing XI: Haroon Mughal (C), Zeeshan Khan, Johnnie Grima (WK), Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Fanyan Mughal, Noman Mehar, Waseem Abbas, Sidharth Anand, Farhan Masih, Noshair Akhter.

American University of Malta playing XI: Jit Patel (C), Amandeep Ralhan, Tarak Shah (WK), Nishit Bhatt, Kalki Kumar, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Kuntala, Oliver Millard, Zoheb Malek, Mitul Patel, Shubh Patel.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here