MAR vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match, July 30, 06:30 pm IST

MAR vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 between Marsta and Forenom Royals:

The fourth quarter-final of the ECS T10 Sweden will see Marsta locking horns with Forenom Royals. The thriller will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 30, Friday at 06:30 pm IST. Marsta and Forenom Royals experienced contrasting fortunes during the group stage of the T10 Championship.

Marsta were the team to beat during the league stage. They finished at the second position on Group B points table after secure victory in five out of eight league games. There is no doubt that the team will start the match on Friday against Forenom Royals as favorites.

Forenom Royals, on the other hand, find themselves sitting at the second-last position on Group A points table. Though the Royals got off to a good start, they lost their plot in the middle. The team ended up winning just three out of eight league games. Playing the fourth quarter-final, the Royals will be hoping to find the winning rhythm.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Sweden match between Marsta and Forenom Royals; here is everything you need to know:

MAR vs FOR Telecast

The Marsta vs Forenom Royals match will not be broadcasted in India.

MAR vs FOR Live Streaming

The MAR vs FOR match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MAR vs FOR Match Details

The fourth quarter-final of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 will be played between Marsta and Forenom Royals at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 30, Friday at 06:30 pm IST.

MAR vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Waqas Haider

Vice-Captain- Hamid Sulehri

Suggested Playing XI for MAR vs FOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Share Ali, Anirudh Ram

Batsmen: Waqas Haider, Fahad Waqas, Ankit Pandey

All-rounders: Rohit Juneja, Sweed Ullah, Hamid Sulehri

Bowlers: Ajmal Raza, Ameya Bendre, Qambber Syed

MAR vs FOR Probable XIs:

Marsta: Hamid Sulehri, Share Ali, Ajmal Raza, Usman Arif, Shahid Mustafa(wk), Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider, Sweed Ullah, Fahad Waqas, Mushtaq Aslam, Qambber Syed

Forenom Royals: Anirudh Ram, Srini Jettiboyina, Ameya Bendre, Madhu Remella, Divya Gadde, Ankit Pandey, Rohit Juneja, Prabhu Dorairaj, Srinivas Manem(wk), Arpit Tiwari, Sahil Prashar

