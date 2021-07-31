MAR vs HUD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 1st semi-final Martsa vs Huddinge match, July 31, 12:30 pm IST

MAR vs HUD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 1st semi-final between Martsa and Huddinge:

The first semi-final of the ECS T10 Sweden will see Marsta locking horns with Huddinge. The thrilling encounter will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Saturday, July 31, at 12:30 pm IST. Both Group B sides have experienced contrasting fortunes during the group stage of the tournament.

Marsta finished at the second position on the Group B points table after they won five out of eight league games. They head into this crucial fixture on the back of massive 61-run victory over Forenom Royals in the fourth quarter-final of the ECS T10 on Friday.

Huddinge, on the other hand, are a step behind their opponents at third in the Group B standings. After blowing hot and cold initially in the group stage, the ECS debutants came up with superlative performances in their last few league stage games to book a semi-final spot. They too won their quarterfinal fixture against Botkyrka by nine wickets.

Both the teams clashed in the league stage on two occasions and have won one match a piece.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Sweden match between Martsa and Huddinge; here is everything you need to know:

MAR vs HUD Telecast

The Martsa vs Huddinge match will not be broadcasted in India.

MAR vs HUD Live Streaming

The MAR vs HUD match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MAR vs HUD Match Details

The first semi-final of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 will be played between Martsa and Huddinge at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on , Saturday, July 31 at 12:30 pm IST.

MAR vs HUD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hamid Sulehri

Vice-Captain: Share Ali

Suggested Playing XI for MAR vs HUD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Share Ali, Abdul Rashid Khan II

Batsmen: Waqas Haider, Fahad Waqas, Tariq Zuwak

All-rounders: Sweed Ullah, Hamid Sulehri, Saeed Ahmad

Bowlers: Ajmal Raza, Qambber Syed, Samiullah Rahmani

MAR vs HUD Probable XIs:

Marsta: Ajmal Raza, Shahid Mustafa (C , WK), Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider, Sweed Ullah, Fahad Waqas, Hamid Sulehri, Share Ali, Mushtaq Aslam, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif

Huddinge: Imal Zuwak, Tariq Zuwak, Abdul Rashid Khan II, Samiullah Rahmani, Muhammad Nasir Iqbal II, Saeed Ahmad, Farhad Momand II, Wakil Jalali, Javaid Dawoodzai, Abdul Hameed II, Sheriyar Akbari

