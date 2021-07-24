MAR vs HUD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match, July 24, 02:30 pm IST

FOR DREAM 11: MAR vs HUD dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021 between Marsta vs Huddinge July 24, 02:30 pm IST

MAR vs HUD Dream11 Team Prediction for today's ECS T10 Sweden 2021 between Marsta and Huddinge:

After the Group A league games, ECS T10 Sweden will now see the Group B teams locking horns with each other. The first match of Group B will be played between Marsta and Huddinge. The thriller will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 24, Saturday at 02:30 pm IST.

Marsta were at their fluent best in the previous edition of the T10 League. They finished second at the league stage but were out of the competition after losing to Nacka in the semi-finals.

Huddinge, on the other hand, will be making their debut in the T10 Championship. Though the team lacks ECS experience, they are one of the best Swedish clubs at the division level.

Ahead of the match between Marsta and Huddinge; here is everything you need to know:

MAR vs HUD Telecast

The Marsta vs Huddinge match will not be broadcasted in India.

MAR vs HUD Live Streaming

The match between MAR vs HUD is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MAR vs HUD Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 will be played between Marsta and Huddinge at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 24, Saturday at 02:30 pm IST.

MAR vs HUD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Amjad Khaja

Vice-Captain- Share Ali

Suggested Playing XI for MAR vs HUD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Share Ali

Batsmen: Waqas Haider, Amjad Khaja, Akmal Zuwak

All-rounders: Sweed Ullah, Hamid Sulehri, Tariq Zuwak, Samiullah Rahmani

Bowlers: Usman Arif, Kamran Ali, Hijrat Khan

MAR vs HUD Probable XIs:

Marsta: Ajmal Raza, Amjad Khaja, Fahad Waqas, Hamid Sulehri, Junaid Khan, Kamran Ali, Share Ali, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider

Huddinge: Akmal Zuwak, Abdul Rashid, Imal Zuwak, Tariq Zuwak, Samiullah Rahmani, Hijrat Khan, Saeed Ahmad, Yama Masoud, Kamran Momand, Najeeb Ullah, Hameed Abdul

