MAR vs MSW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Playing their first match in the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Malta, Marsa CC will be up against Msida Warriors CC in the fourth match of the league, to be played at 3pm IST on Wednesday, November 25 at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

One of the oldest clubs of the ECN, Marsa CC will host Msida Warriors CC. The visitors have a team largely consisting of players from the Kerala community. For this year’s tournament, the team have changed their name from Kerala Tuskers to Msida Warriors CC.

While the strengths of both the teams will be up for display in today’s match, Marsa CC appear to be favourite here. It is yet to be seen which team will open their account first in the tournament.

All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.

November 25 – 3pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta

MAR vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC probable playing 11 against Msida Warriors CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal (c), Glenn Tavilla, Fanyan Mughal, Farhan Masih, Waseem Abbas, John Grima (wk), Sidharth Anand, Noshair Akhter

MAR vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC probable playing 11 against Marsa CC: Samuel George, Justin George, Dives Kumar, Rahul Nair (wk), Renil Paul, Shijil Joy, Titi Thomas, Salu Thomas, Manuel Antony, Basil Joy, Tom Thomas