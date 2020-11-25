- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
MAR vs MSW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
MAR vs MSW Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MAR vs MSW Dream11 Best Picks / MAR vs MSW Dream11 Captain / MAR vs MSW Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 25, 2020, 1:01 PM IST
Playing their first match in the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Malta, Marsa CC will be up against Msida Warriors CC in the fourth match of the league, to be played at 3pm IST on Wednesday, November 25 at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta.
One of the oldest clubs of the ECN, Marsa CC will host Msida Warriors CC. The visitors have a team largely consisting of players from the Kerala community. For this year’s tournament, the team have changed their name from Kerala Tuskers to Msida Warriors CC.
While the strengths of both the teams will be up for display in today’s match, Marsa CC appear to be favourite here. It is yet to be seen which team will open their account first in the tournament.
MAR vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors CC Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.
MAR vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
MAR vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Match Details
November 25 – 3pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta
ECS T10 Malta MAR vs MSW Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors CC
ECS T10 Malta MAR vs MSW Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors CC captain: Zeeshan Khan
ECS T10 Malta MAR vs MSW Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors CC vice-captain: Dives Kumar
ECS T10 Malta MAR vs MSW Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors CC wicketkeeper: Rahul Nair
ECS T10 Malta MAR vs MSW Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors CC batsmen: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Justin George
ECS T10 Malta MAR vs MSW Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors CC all-rounders: Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Salu Thomas, Dives Kumar
ECS T10 Malta MAR vs MSW Dream11 team for Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors CC bowlers: Waseem Abbas, Manuel Antony, Tom Thomas
MAR vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC probable playing 11 against Msida Warriors CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal (c), Glenn Tavilla, Fanyan Mughal, Farhan Masih, Waseem Abbas, John Grima (wk), Sidharth Anand, Noshair Akhter
MAR vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC probable playing 11 against Marsa CC: Samuel George, Justin George, Dives Kumar, Rahul Nair (wk), Renil Paul, Shijil Joy, Titi Thomas, Salu Thomas, Manuel Antony, Basil Joy, Tom Thomas
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking