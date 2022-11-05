MAR vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction: Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ECS Malta 2022 Semi-final MAR vs MSW match, November 5, Marsa Sports Club, 3:00 pm IST

MAR vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s ECS Malta 2022 Semi-final match between Marsa CC and Msida Warriors: The electrifying action in the 10-over-based ECS Malta 2022 has reached its business end as Marsa CC will clash against the Msida Warriors in the second semi-final of the showpiece event on Saturday.

In this tournament, both teams will be locking horns for the second time but the stakes are much higher this time around. Marsa CC have been fantastic so far and defeated Swieqi United by 9 wickets in their previous encounter. All-rounder Nowell Khosla has been the standout player for Marsa and the onus will once again be on him to take his side over the line.

Meanwhile, Msida Warriors CC have also put up great performances and qualified for the knockout stage. They trounced the Southern Crusaders by 27 runs to make their place in the semi-finals. The youngster Divyesh Kumar has emerged as a reliable player for the Warriors and he will be a good pick as his all-around abilities might just prove to be the difference in the game.

Ahead of the match between Marsa CC and Msida Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

MAR vs MSW Telecast

The match between Marsa CC and Msida Warriors will be not be broadcasted in India.

MAR vs MSW Live Streaming

The match between Marsa CC and Msida Warriors will be streamed live on the FanCode app and Website.

MAR vs MSW Match Details

The match between Marsa CC and Msida Warriors will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Saturday, November 5, at 3:00 pm IST.

MAR vs MSWDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Fanyan Mughal

Vice-Captain: Tony Louis

Suggested Playing XI for MAR vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: John Grima

Batsmen: Divyesh Kumar, Noman Mehar, Minesh Mathai

All-rounders: Nowell Khosla, Tony Louis, Fanyan Mughal, Noman Mehar

Bowlers: Farhan Masih, Ajin Soman , Arslan Arshad



Marsa CC and Msida Warriors Possible Starting XI:

Marsa CC Predicted Starting Line-up: John Grima (wk), Noman Mehar, Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal (c), Muhammad Suleman, Arslan Arshad, Uttam Banik, Venkatesh Pakalapati, Farhan Masih

Msida Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Rockey Dianish (wk), Divyesh Kumar, Shijil Joy (c), Minesh Mathai, Tony Louis, Vipin Mohan, Manuel Antony, Sajith Sukumaran, Joy Mathai, Bristo Baby, Ajin Soman

