MAR vs SOC Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021, June 19, 12:30 PM IST Saturday

MAR vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Marsa and Southern Crusaders: Marsa will lock horns with Southern Crusaders in the upcoming matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. Both the matches will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 19, Saturday at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST respectively.

Marsa started their campaign in the ECS T10 Malta 2021 on a winning note. The team won both their opening affairs against Royal Strikers by 42 runs and five wickets respectively. They are currently placed at the third spot in the Group A points table. Entering the contest against Crusaders, Marsa will be riding on confidence and will hope to continue their winning momentum.

Southern Crusaders, on the other hand, are placed just below Marsa in the Group A points table. However, unlike Marsa, Crusaders started their run in the T10 competition with a loss. They lost both their matches against Atlas UTC Knights. Southern Crusaders will be hoping to make amends and start winning the matches.

Ahead of the match between Marsa and Southern Crusaders; here is everything you need to know:

MAR vs SOC Telecast

The Marsa vs Southern Crusaders match will not be broadcast in India.

MAR vs SOC Live Streaming

The match between MAR vs SOC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MAR vs SOC Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Marsa and Southern Crusaders at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 19, Saturday at 12:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

MAR vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Nowell Khosla

Vice-Captain - Niraj Khanna

Suggested Playing XI for MAR vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Niraj Khanna, Gopal Thakur

Batsmen: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Michael Goonetilleke

All-rounders: Fanyan Mughal, Zeshan Yousaf

Bowlers: Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Zubbair, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas

MAR vs SOC Probable XIs

Marsa: Haroon Mughal (C), Zeeshan Khan, Johnnie Grima (WK), Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, David Athwal, Noman Mehar, Muhammad Zubbair

Southern Crusaders: Michael Goonetilleke (C), Zeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur (WK), Thilan Perera, Ryan Bastiansz, Angelo Delardon, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Denasa Abeysinghe, Muhammad Bilal, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas

