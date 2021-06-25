MAR vs SWU Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 Match, June 25, 12:30 PM IST Friday

MAR vs SWU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Marsa and Swieqi United: Marsa will be taking on Swieqi United in the first quarter-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. The thrilling encounter will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 25, Friday at 12:30 pm IST.

Marsa will start as the favorites in the first quarter-final of the T10 Championship. The franchise had an extraordinary ride in the group stage of the competition. Marsa finished at the top of the Group A points table with six victories and two losses. They were on a six-match winning streak, however, in their last two encounters, the team lost to Atlas UTC Knights.

Swieqi United, on the other hand, experienced contrasting fortunes as they succumbed to a below-average outing in the competition. United coils secure victory in just two out of eight league matches. The debutants of ECS T10 Malta will be heading into the quarter-final on the back of a seven-wicket win over Overseas

Ahead of the match between Marsa and Swieqi United; here is everything you need to know:

MAR vs SWU Telecast

The Marsa vs Swieqi United match will not be broadcast in India.

MAR vs SWU Live Streaming

The match between MAR vs SWU is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAR vs SWU Match Details

The first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Marsa and Swieqi United at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 25, Friday at 12:30 pm IST.

MAR vs SWU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Fanyan Mughal

Vice-Captain: Nowell Khosla

Suggested Playing XI for MAR vs SWU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Imran Ameer

Batsmen: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Ijaz Hussain

All-rounders: Niraj Khanna, Fanyan Mughal, Aqeel Raza

Bowlers: David Athwal, Waseem Abbas, Niraj Khanna, Bilal Khan

MAR vs SWU Probable XIs

Marsa: Haroon Mughal (C), Zeeshan Khan, Johnnie Grima (WK), Nowell Khosla, Noman Mehar, Niraj Khanna, David Athwal, Fanyan Mughal, Waseem Abbas, David Athwal, Farhan Masih

Swieqi United: Anil Qadir (C & WK), Imran Ameer, Arslan Ahmed, Ijaz Hussain, Bilal Khan, Atta Rabi, Ajay Mazi, Umar Khan, Aqeel Raza, Ali Khan, Tanveer Ahmed

