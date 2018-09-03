Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
In Numbers: Marathon-man Cook Decides to Call it a Day After Sapping the Life Out of Bowlers

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 3, 2018, 6:38 PM IST
Alastair Cook acknowledges the appaluse after slamming an unbeaten double century on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (AP Photo)

England opener Alastair Cook has decided to call it a day and will play his last Test match for England at Oval against India - the same team he made his debut against in 2006.

Cook announced his retirement on Monday, a day after England beat India at Southampton by 60 runs and secured the series 3-1. In the current series, Cook’s worst by far, he has scored 109 runs in four Tests and has looked completely out of sorts.

But there is hardly any doubt about the legacy that Cook will leave behind as a batsman. His career numbers speak volumes of his dominance.

In the 160 matches he has played, Cook scored 12,254 runs at an average of 44.88 that includes 32 tons. But his contribution to the English team has been much more than that.

For now Cook is the sixth highest run-getter in Tests, behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid and Kumar Sangakkara. Having said that, he is the top English run getter by a mile.







Cook also has the highest number of Test tons for an English batsmen, scoring 32 Test centuries.

That’s not it. He also tops the list for most runs scored by an opener in Tests.




Cook is also the one of the most successful batsman while leading a side, having scored 4844 runs as captain.




According to CricViz, since balls faced has been recorded in Tests, only five players have faced more balls than Cook.




Having faced over 26,000 balls in Tests, Cook batted for 610 hours, which is close to 93 days of batting.

While some players have a knack of tormenting the bowlers with their hard hitting, Cook demolished the opposition with his defensive batting. For now, the 33-year-old has defended 7728 deliveries, more than anyone in the world. To go with that he has left alone 5227 balls.

(With Statistics from CricViz)

First Published: September 3, 2018, 6:25 PM IST
