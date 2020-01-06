Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Marcus Stoinis' Offensive Comments Due to Banter Between Alpha Males: David Hussey

Hussey explained that Richardson and Stoinis have historically had their share of banter and distasteful comments come from there. Hussey also added that Stoinis immediately regretted what happened.

Cricketnext Staff |January 6, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
Marcus Stoinis' Offensive Comments Due to Banter Between Alpha Males: David Hussey

Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey said that homophobic slur made by Marcus Stoinis was a result of two alpha males having a go at each other and clarified that they crossed a line.

Hussey’s comments has raised eyebrows as Stoinis was fined AUD 7,500 after he plead guilty about the incident where he abused the Melbourne Renegades’ Kane Richardson on Saturday.

The light punishment has also been criticized heavily, including by former Australian cricketer Simon Katich.

Hussey explained that Richardson and Stoinis have historically had their share of banter and distasteful comments come from there. Hussey also added that Stoinis immediately regretted what happened.

“All I know is Marcus is really apologetic, he was actually distraught after the game,” Hussey told SEN. “He has spoken to Kane and it’s been done with now and we hopefully can just move on.

“There’s two alpha males going at it and trying to win for their respective teams. I thought it (the back and forth) was good for the game, yet it probably went a little bit too far. It’s been going on for probably a good four or five seasons now.”

Hussey, who it initially seemed was jumping to the defence of his player, clarified that offensive behavior is not acceptable.

“While banter is common on the field, that is not an excuse for offensive or derogatory comments or behaviour that clearly crosses the line,” Hussey said. “We encourage our players to be competitive but above all fair and Marcus has accepted the consequences of his actions.

“Both from a personal perspective and what the Stars represent overall, we are committed to supporting an inclusive environment where everyone in the community is treated with equality and respect.”

Before Stoinis, it was James Pattinson who had been hit with a charge for making a homophobic comment earlier this summer when he was banned for one Test. On that occasion, prior offences contributed to Pattinson’s harsher punishment.

Katich, who played 56 Tests for Australia between 2001 and 2010, questioned the comments from Hussey. “What I don’t understand about that comment is ‘it’s been going on for four or five seasons’,” he said.

“What is the back story? There is no doubt Marcus would be apologetic but you’ve got to control your emotions on the field when it gets to that level.”

