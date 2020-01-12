Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

IRE IN WI, 3 ODI SERIES, 2020 3rd ODI, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, 12 January, 2020

1ST INN

Ireland *

42/2 (14.0)

Ireland
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: IRE VS WI

live
IRE IRE
WI WI

Grenada NCS

12 Jan, 202018:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

3rd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

20 Jan, 202003:30 IST

Marcus Stoinis Slams Highest Individual Score in BBL

He is not part of the Australia squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in India.

Cricketnext Staff |January 12, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
Marcus Stoinis Slams Highest Individual Score in BBL

Marcus Stoinis on Sunday scored the highest individual score in BBL history when smashed a 79-ball 147 for Melbourne Stars.

His blistering innings powered the Stars to a 44-run win over Sydney Sixers at the MCG.

Stoinis, who will turn out for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of the IPL, smashed 13 fours and eight sixes during his knock.

Thankfully for Virat Kohli-led India, he is not part of the Australia squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series.

Stoinis broke the record held by D'Arcy Short, who made a 69-ball unbeaten 122 two years ago.

Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright (59) propelled the Stars to 219 for one in the allotted 20 overs, sharing a 207-run partnership for the opening wicket. In reply, Sydney Sixers were stopped at 175 for seven.

Taking note of his innings, his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals called it "absolutely outrageous" on its twitter handle.

Stoinis leads the chart in this edition of BBL with 331 runs from eight innings, averaging over 55. This was the Australian all-rounder's first century in the format.

BBLmarcus stoinis

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Mon, 20 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more