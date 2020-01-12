Marcus Stoinis on Sunday scored the highest individual score in BBL history when smashed a 79-ball 147 for Melbourne Stars.
His blistering innings powered the Stars to a 44-run win over Sydney Sixers at the MCG.
Stoinis, who will turn out for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of the IPL, smashed 13 fours and eight sixes during his knock.
Thankfully for Virat Kohli-led India, he is not part of the Australia squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series.
Stoinis broke the record held by D'Arcy Short, who made a 69-ball unbeaten 122 two years ago.
Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright (59) propelled the Stars to 219 for one in the allotted 20 overs, sharing a 207-run partnership for the opening wicket. In reply, Sydney Sixers were stopped at 175 for seven.
Taking note of his innings, his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals called it "absolutely outrageous" on its twitter handle.
Stoinis leads the chart in this edition of BBL with 331 runs from eight innings, averaging over 55. This was the Australian all-rounder's first century in the format.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Marcus Stoinis Slams Highest Individual Score in BBL
He is not part of the Australia squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in India.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIGrenada NCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBasseterre, St Kitts
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Mon, 20 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBasseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures
Team Rankings