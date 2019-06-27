Marcus Trescothick Announces Retirement From Professional Cricket

Former England opener and Somerset legend Marcus Trescothick has announced his retirement from professional cricket at the end of the ongoing English county season.
Trescothick, 43, in his 27th season as a professional cricketer, played 76 Tests for England and was a key member of the side's Ashes-winning campaign against Australia back in 2005. He made his debut for Somerset in 1993 and has so far amassed 19,654 runs for the county which includes 52 centuries for the club at an impressive average of 41.11. He has more first-class hundreds and List-A runs than any other player in the club's rich history.
“It’s been an incredible 27 years and I’ve loved every minute of it,” Trescothick said on his decision to bow out of the game. “However, everything has to come to an end eventually. I’ve been discussing my future with the Club and my family for a while and we felt that now was the appropriate time to make this announcement in order for both the Club and I to put plans in place.
“There’s still a lot of the season left, and I’ll be doing everything I can to put in performances for the Second XI in order to force my way back into contention for the First Team.
“This Club, the Members and the supporters mean so much to me. There are so many memories that I will cherish forever, and the Club will always hold a truly special place in my heart."
Trescothick has been one of Somerset's most prolific names. In all, he scored 5,825 Test runs at an average of 43.79 between 2000 and 2006 for England. He also captained the national team in two Tests and 10 One-Day Internationals. His 50-over record was also pretty good where he scored 4335 runs in 123 ODIs at an average of 37.37.
However, a constant battle with depression which also forced him to pull out of England's tour to India in 2006 midway, cut short his international career. In 2008, he retired from international cricket to concentrate only on playing for Somerset.
“27 years is a long time, but it’s gone incredibly quickly. I consider myself very fortunate to have had the opportunity to do something that I love for that length of time, and I’m extremely grateful for all the support that I’ve received throughout this remarkable journey.”
