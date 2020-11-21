Marcus Trescothick in Line to Become England's Full-time Batting Coach - Report

Former England opener Marcus Trescothick is in line to become England's batting coach according to a report in Dailymail.co.uk. Despite the job cuts due to the pandemic, ECB are looking to fill some key positions. They would also be looking for a replacement of wicket-keeper coach after the departure of Bruce French.

Former England opener Marcus Trescothick is in line to become England's batting coach according to a report in Dailymail.co.uk. Despite the job cuts due to the pandemic, ECB is looking to fill some key positions. They would also be looking for a replacement of wicket-keeper coach after the departure of Bruce French.

According to sportsmail, Trescothick is already in Sith Africa and helping England's batsmen for the T20I series starting next Friday. Since the departure of Mark Ramprakash from the role in March 2019, only part-time batting coaches have worked with the side. Other candidates include Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell.

That would mean that the left-hander will have to tour regularly with the side again -- after ended his career in 2006 due to stress-relalted illness. Also potential replacement for wicket-keeper coach could include former England wicketkeeper James Foster.

Meanwhile, one player has returned a positive result after the second, mandatory round of Covid-19 testing of South African squad members ahead of the limited-overs tour against England.

"The player was isolated from the rest of the team and moved to separate, appropriate accommodation with immediate effect. The team's medical and support staff will monitor the player to ensure his physical health and mental well-being," said Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement on Friday.

CSA said it would not release names of affected players because of doctor-patient confidentiality, and would make no further comment on the issue, until an update can be provided.

Team management and CSA are in close communication with their counterparts from the England Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure full transparency and the most responsible plan of action going forward, it said.

"To that end, the inter-squad practice match that was scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled. The two players -- Marco Marais and Stefan Tait -- who were called up to the camp to assist the team in their preparation for the practice match after the results of the first Covid-19 testing on Monday were released, will no longer be joining the team," the statement said.