Marhaura Rail Engine Factory Delivers 300th Diesel Train Engine to Railways

The 300th diesel rail engine manufactured at the Marhaura Rail Engine Factory in Bihar’s Saran district was flagged off by the district magistrate, Nilesh Ramchandra Dewre, on Tuesday.

The Marhaura Rail Engine Factory began manufacturing diesel train engines on September 2, 2018. The company has delivered 300 diesel train engines to the Indian Railways so far. The 300th diesel engine was handed over to the Indian Railways on Tuesday.

There were celebrations at the Marhaura Rail Engine Factory as the 300th diesel engine was flagged off from the factory campus for its delivery to the railways. The company was also celebrating its third anniversary and rolling out the 300th diesel engine was an moment of pride and joy for all the employees.

During the delivery of the 300th diesel engine, senior officials of the Indian Railways, including Central Railway CEO CN Singh, vice president of Marhaura Rail Engine Factory Shankar Jyotidhar and officers from district administration, were present at the occasion.

Vice President of Marhaura Rail Engine Factory Shankar Jyotidhar gave the credit for timely building of engines and delivery to the employees of the factory.

According to the MoU signed between the Indian government and Marhaura Rail Engine Factory the company has to deliver a total of 1,000 diesel engines to the Indian Railways within a span of 10 years.

According to the deal between the Indian government and Marhaura Rail Engine Factory the company has to deliver at least 100 diesel train engines to the Indian Railways every year.

The Marhaura Rail Engine Factory was first approved by the Congress-led Central United Progressive Alliance (UPA) central government in 2014 but the MoU between the companies was signed off by BJP-led central government’s Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu the same year.

Marhaura Rail Engine Factory, which produces diesel engines exclusively for the Indian Railways, was set up at the cost of Rs 2,052.58 crore.

