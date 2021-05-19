Mark Boucher Hints at Reason Why AB de Villiers Turned Down South Africa Return

It was during the IPL 2021, that there were reports of South African AB de Villiers coming back from retirement. But it seems, that the joy was short-lived for his fans as the former South Africa skipper has decided against it. Having announced his retirement in 2018, there was speculation that ABD might return to international fold for the T20I World Cup.

South Africa coach Mark Boucher had also suggested the same in a few interactions, that ABD might come back. Now the CSA have broken the news that, it is going to happen. Boucher has explained the reason behind it. “AB has his reasons, which I respect. Unfortunately, he’s no longer in the mix. I say unfortunately because I think we all agree that he’s still one of the best – if not the best – T20 players in world cricket,” Boucher told The Citizen.

“But he alluded to being concerned about coming in ahead of other players who have been a part of the system. I don’t think it sat well with him, which I understand.”

It was during the 2019 World Cup that the idea of de Villiers returning to the fold was floated. The Proteas had a horrendous tournament too, raising the hopes of the players. But eventually that did not happen. Now Boucher feels that it is in the interest of everyone to forget about de Villiers coming back to the national team.

“As a coach I needed to try and get our best players, for the team and the environment. AB is an energy-booster in any environment, but I respect his reasoning. It was worth a go, but now let’s move forward,” Boucher pointed out.

Meanwhile, de Villiers was excellent for RCB during the IPL 2021, which was suspended due to increasing cases of Covid-19 in India. This year in the seven matches, he scored 207 runs at an average over 51.

