Mark Boucher Named South African Head Coach

Cape Town: Former Test wicketkeeper Mark Boucher was on Saturday named as South African team head coach until 2023.
The announcement was made by Cricket South Africa interim director of cricket, former Test captain Graeme Smith.
“I have brought Boucher on board because I feel he will bring the toughness to turn a young and inexperienced Proteas squad into a battle-ready outfit," Smith said at a media briefing at Newlands. "With his experience of a long career as an international cricketer he has first hand experience of what it takes to succeed in the Test arena.
“I have the highest regard for Enoch as well and I want to create a clear path for him to grow into a top international coach. At the same time there is a clear need to maintain continuity and stability in the Proteas management team and we will be retaining the technical support staff along with Volvo Masubelele continuing as team manager and Justin Ontong as fielding coach."
Boucher, 43, played in 146 Tests, 290 one-day internationals and 25 Twenty20 internationals for South Africa.
Enoch Nkwe, who was previously interim team director and who was in charge of the team on a recent tour of India, was named assistant coach, also with a contract until 2023, which will mark the end of the next Cricket World Cup.
Boucher’s first assignment as coach will be England’s tour to South Africa, consisting of four Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is, beginning with the Boxing Day Test.
