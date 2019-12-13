Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mark Boucher Set to Take Over as Interim South Africa Coach: Reports

Smith, Boucher and Kallis know each other well having formed part of a successful Proteas team under Smith's leadership.

Cricketnext Staff |December 13, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
Mark Boucher Set to Take Over as Interim South Africa Coach: Reports

Soon after taking over as Cricket South Africa’s Director of cricket, Graeme Smith is set to bring in former teammate Mark Boucher as the head coach and former all-rounder Jacques Kallis as the batting consultant, according to multiple reports.

The reports further added that current Team Director Enoch Nkwe, would become an assistant to Boucher as they are keen on working together. Nkwe was with the South African side that toured India where they were outclassed in every department.

Boucher, who last played for the Proteas in 2012 before an eye-injury brought his career to an abrupt halt, is currently head coach of the Tshwane Spartans where he was appointed in 2016. In the four seasons under Boucher they have won one first-class trophy, two one-day cups and two T20 tournaments.

Forty-three-year-old Boucher, a veteran of 147 Tests, will be taking over at a difficult time for the Proteas, who have lost five Tests on the bounce since the World Cup debacle earlier in the year.

Kallis meanwhile spent three seasons in the IPL as the coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (2016-2018) and led the franchise to three playoff stage finishes in those years.

Smith, Boucher and Kallis know each other well having formed part of a successful Proteas team under Smith's leadership.

South African cricket’s new regime do not have a lot of time on their hands right now as a Test series England begins in two weeks’ time at the Centurion.

Former Proteas fast bowler Victor Mpitsang is under consideration for the post of convenor of selectors.

