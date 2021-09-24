Mark Butcher Questions ECB Over Pakistan Tour Cancellation, Says Bigger Teams Should be More Responsible to Take Cricket Forward

After New Zealand cancelled their Pakistan tour abruptly citing security concerns, England too pulled out of the upcoming white-ball series of its men’s and women’s cricket team to be played in the country. The decision was seen as a major blow for Pakistani cricket which was hopeful of a revival.

Now, former English cricketer Mark Butcher has shared his thoughts on the recent events, and said England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) should have fulfilled their commitments.

Speaking to Cricket.com, the former cricketer recalled how Pakistan cricket team helped England in difficult times and toured the country during a raging COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Butcher felt that it is now England’s chance to fulfill their obligation.

He added that the general sentiment in the United Kingdom was in favour of the tour, and the ECB should not have backed out.

Reacting to ECB’s statement that the decision was taken due to player’s welfare, he said that the series would have helped players to prepare for T20 World Cup as the conditions in Pakistan are quite similar to that of the UAE.

Butcher mentioned that it was the responsibility of bigger nations (like England) to take the sport forward but unfortunately they failed to do it this time. He took Pakistan’s side in this case and added that he did not see any good reason why England can’t send any team to Pakistan for a two-match series.

Butcher also requested the ECB to reveal hidden reasons (if any) behind the tour cancellation.

Butcher felt that bigger teams should not just be picking and choosing tours as per their wish while expecting sides like West Indies and Pakistan to rescue their summer.

ECB’s decision to cancel the Pakistan tour has not gone down well with many former England cricketers. Earlier, Michael Atherton in his column questioned ICC’s role in the recent tour cancellation and said that the apex cricketing body was just reduced to an “event management company". He also questioned ECB for allowing players to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other such franchise-based leagues even at the cost of unavailability forthe national side.

