Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

502/7 (136.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

256/5 (79.0)

South Africa trail by 246 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS HK

upcoming
OMA OMA
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

05 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Mark Coles Steps Down as Pakistan Women's Head Coach

Pakistan women's head coach Mark Coles has resigned from his post citing family commitments and will be returning to New Zealand next week.

IANS |October 4, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
Mark Coles Steps Down as Pakistan Women's Head Coach

Lahore: Pakistan women's head coach Mark Coles has resigned from his post citing family commitments and will be returning to New Zealand next week.

Coles took over the responsibilities in October 2017 and had a contract until the end of the Women's T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next year from February 21 to March 8.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I have decided to step down from my coaching role, something which I had enjoyed tremendously. However, at this time my family responsibilities are such that they need my undivided attention and focus," Coles said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Meanwhile, the PCB has appointed batting coach Iqbal Imam as interim head coach for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, which will be played from October26 to November 4 in Lahore.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "I am fully aware of Mark's personal reasons and appreciate that despite pressing matters, he remained committed to Pakistan and the national women's team. I would like to place on record our thanks to Mark for his contribution during his tenure."

mark colespcb

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019

HK v OMA
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more