Mark Coles Steps Down as Pakistan Women's Head Coach

Lahore: Pakistan women's head coach Mark Coles has resigned from his post citing family commitments and will be returning to New Zealand next week.
Coles took over the responsibilities in October 2017 and had a contract until the end of the Women's T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next year from February 21 to March 8.
"It is with a very heavy heart that I have decided to step down from my coaching role, something which I had enjoyed tremendously. However, at this time my family responsibilities are such that they need my undivided attention and focus," Coles said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Meanwhile, the PCB has appointed batting coach Iqbal Imam as interim head coach for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, which will be played from October26 to November 4 in Lahore.
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "I am fully aware of Mark's personal reasons and appreciate that despite pressing matters, he remained committed to Pakistan and the national women's team. I would like to place on record our thanks to Mark for his contribution during his tenure."
