Mark Robinson Steps Down as England Women’s Cricket Team Coach

England women’s cricket team coach Mark Robinson stepped down from his position on Monday after four years, since taking over the position in 2015.
Under Robinson, England won the 2017 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, and also reached the final of the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20.
Assistant coach Alastair Maiden will fill Robinson’s boots in the interim, with the team’s next assignment being the ICC Women’s Championship series against Pakistan come December.
Speaking about Robinson’s decision to step down, Clare Connor, ECB Managing Director of Women’s Cricket said, “Mark can reflect on his time as England coach with a great deal of pride. Winning the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017 in front of a packed Lord’s Cricket Ground was a landmark moment for the whole game, and his leadership and professionalism were an integral part of our success.
“He drove high standard across young players to become the best team in the world as well as coaching them to understand the demands of professional sport. Mark passionately championed the development of the women’s game during his time in this role and we thank him for all he has contributed to England women’s cricket during such an exciting stage of our journey.
“However, after discussions with Mark, we have agreed that now is the right time for him to step down as England women’s head coach.”
Looking back at his time as coach of the England women’s team, Robinson said, “Nothing could ever surpass winning the ICC Women’s World Cup on home soil, but from a pure coaching perspective, reaching the T20 final last November – with a depleted team, three non-contracted players and three players twenty years old or younger – is a huge personal highlight.
“It’s been exciting to watch so many players grow and to watch so many records broken, but it feels the right time for me to take on a new challenge and to allow a different voice to come in before the next T20 World Cup in Australia.
“We have put a lot of groundwork in place, and this, coupled with the new investment into the women’s game will make a huge difference in time. I would like to thank everyone associated with England Women for all the kindness and support they have shown me and wish Heather and the team all the best for the future.”
