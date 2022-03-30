Mark Wood Shares Hilarious Video of Him Talking 'Absolute Rubbish' Under Anesthetic After Elbow Surgery | Watch

England fast bowler Mark Wood recently underwent a surgery on his right elbow that involved removing bone and scar tissue causing pain when bowling. The issue forced Wood out of the first Test against West Indies earlier this month and also ended his chances of taking part in the ongoing IPL 2022 where he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants.

As per a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the procedure “removed bone and scar tissue to address an impingement problem that was causing pain in his elbow when bowling."

However, it’s a series of clips shared by Wood post his surgery where he can be seen talking gibberish has caught attention with the pacer making hilarious remarks.

“No more boney fragments in my arm!" Wood wrote alongside the post he shared on Instagram. “Thanks to Professor Roger van Riet and Mr Ali Noorani for sorting me out and all the staff who made me feel totally at ease.

He added, “Langers, the England physio videoed me coming out of the anaesthetic - Bah, I talk some absolute rubbish!!!"

In the first clip, the 32-year-old said, “We’ve all got shaky legs. Shaky legs like Elvis Pressley."

And in the following, upon being offered a cup of tea by a nurse, he responded, “Do you know what northern boys love. Gravy and Bovril."

He then moved onto the topic of his surgery, saying: “Is my shoulder meant to be sore? That’s weird that. I’ve have had elbow surgery but my shoulders acing. Whatever. I’ll still bowl fast."

Wood will now commence rehabilitation with the ECB and Durham.

