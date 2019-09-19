Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Markram, Mulder Score Tons as South Africa A Fight Back Against India A

Aiden Markram (161) and Wiaan Mulder (131*) piled on the runs and completed their individual centuries on the third day as South Africa A conceded a 17-run lead against India A in Mysore.

Cricketnext Staff |September 19, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
At Stumps on Day three, India A led the visitors by 31 runs with one day to go in the game and ten wickets in hand.

The visitors began the day with five in the hut already, but overnight batsmen Mulder and Markram not only completed their individual tons but also put on a 155-run partnership to frustrate and stall the India A bowling.

Apart from Markram, who was eventually dismissed by Mohammed Siraj after adding 78 to his overnight score, and Mulder the visitors hardly showed any resistance. Markram, who scored 161 smashed 20 fours and two sixes during his 253-ball knock.

Only Vernon Philander, who scored 21 off 39 balls, showed some grit lower down the order.

Once Markram was back in the hut, Mulder upped the ante as he continued the fight at his end and smashed 17 fours and a six, to remain unbeaten on 131 as the final three wickets fell within six runs and the visitors were bowled out for 400.

Left arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Shahbaz Nadeem finished with seven wickets amongst themselves, with Kuldeep picking four. Kuldeep and Nadeem snared three of the five wickets on the day to clean up the South Africa A innings.

India A would then have to deal with the last hour or less on the day and Priyank Panchal (9*) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (5*) saw out the last six overs of the day without much ado.

India A will begin the final Day looking to add quick runs to their 31-run lead in Mysore.

aiden markramIndia A vs South Africa A 2019Kuldeep YadavShahbaz NadeemSouth Africa A tour of India 2019Wiaan Mulder

