Markram's Century Reduces SAfrica Target To 151 In 2nd Test
Aiden Markram hit a defiant fifthtest century and narrowed South Africa's target to 151 runs on the last day of the second test against Pakistan on Monday.
- Associated Press
- Updated: February 8, 2021, 3:21 PM IST
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan: Fast bowler Hasan Alis maiden test 10-wicket haul gave Pakistan its first series win over South Africa in 18 years as they beat the Proteas by 95 runs in the second test on Monday.
Hasan, who bagged five wickets in the first innings, tormented the Proteas again returning figures of 5-60 and South Africa collapsed to 274 all out after lunch on the last day.
The last time Pakistan beat South Africa in a test series was in 2003 when it won 1-0 at home.
Aiden Markram hit a resolute 108 the openers first test hundred in almost three years and Temba Bavuma made 61 before Hasan got two wickets off two deliveries with the second new ball to spark the collapse.
Markram and Bevuma put on 106 runs for their fourth-wicket stand and had given South Africa hope of chasing down the 370-run target after the Proteas resumed on 129-1.
But Hasan had Markram and captain Quinton de Kock caught at second slip off successive deliveries and South Africa lost its last seven wickets for just 33 runs after lunch.
Shaheen Afridi mopped up the tail with 4-51 before legspinner Yasir Shah brought up the victory by clean bowling Wiaan Mulder for 20.
Markram hit 13 fours and three sixes in his 5 1/2-hour stint at the crease but once Hasan provided the twin breakthrough, South Africa lost wickets in bunches as it did in Karachi where it lost the first test by seven wickets.
Pakistan rose to No. 5 in the ICC test rankings for the first time, its highest position since 2017, while South Africa slipped to No. 6.
___
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking