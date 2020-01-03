Marnus Labuschagne Can be Australian Captain in The Future: Ricky Ponting
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was all praise for batsman Marnus Labuschagne, who’s unbeaten 130 off 210 balls helped the hosts to a total of 283/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the Sydney Test, and said that he can see Labuschagne captain Australia one day.
