Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

81/2 (34.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

283/3 (90.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 31, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 03 January, 2020

2ND INN

Dhaka Platoon

172/4 (20.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers*

72/4 (12.0)

Khulna Tigers need 101 runs in 48 balls at 12.62 rpo
Concluded

BBL, 2019/20 Match 21, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 03 January, 2020

2ND INN

Brisbane Heat

212/3 (20.0)

Brisbane Heat
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes*

181/9 (20.0)

Brisbane Heat beat Hobart Hurricanes by 31 runs

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Marnus Labuschagne Can be Australian Captain in The Future: Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was all praise for batsman Marnus Labuschagne, who’s unbeaten 130 off 210 balls helped the hosts to a total of 283/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the Sydney Test, and said that he can see Labuschagne captain Australia one day.

Cricketnext Staff |January 3, 2020, 4:00 PM IST
Marnus Labuschagne Can be Australian Captain in The Future: Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was all praise for batsman Marnus Labuschagne, who’s unbeaten 130 off 210 balls helped the hosts to a total of 283/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the Sydney Test, and said that he can see Labuschagne captain Australia one day.

However, Ponting mentioned that he still sees Tim Paine being in-charge of the team for at least another twelve months, with the Tasmanian 10 years Labuschagne’s senior.

"Paine hasn't really got age on his side but he probably had one his best games for Australia last week in Melbourne," Ponting told cricket.com.au when asked who would be Australia's Test captain in a year’s time.

"Travis Head is vice-captain now, Marnus Labuschagne is another one that will come into the conversation in 12-18 months' time once he's properly established himself in the team. He seems like the right sort of guy to maybe be a captain down the track at some point.

"But 12 months down the track, I'll give Painey at least another 12 months.

"Yes, he's 35 but if you think of it in cricket terms he's still relatively young.

"With all the cricket that he's missed through his career with his finger issues, it's not like his body has given up on him or getting little injuries – he's as fit as anyone in that squad."

However, Ponting was quick to mention that Paine’s position in the team was contingent on him continuing to score runs.

"I think that's the bottom line," Ponting said.

"Everyone knows what a great keeper is, if he keeps scoring runs and contributing to wins I give him at least 12 months.

"You've still got to keep yourself in the team.

"If you look at other teams around the world, that's the way wicketkeeping has gone. You have to be able to contribute with the bat.

"If you don't, the balance gets thrown out a little bit if you've got someone coming in at No.7 that's like a tailender it doesn’t give you great balance.

"I think it's important the keeper is scoring runs."​

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
