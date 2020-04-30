Marnus Labuschagne Earns CA Central Contract, Khawaja Misses Out
Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced the list of 20 male players to be awarded national contracts for 2020-21, in which the name of left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja was missing. It is for the first time in five years that Khawaja has missed out on a central contract.
