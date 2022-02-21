Marnus Labuschagne Explains Logic Behind Using Rubber Mat And Aluminium Sheets to Prepare For Pakistan Tour

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has found a novel way to prepare for Pakistan tour where he’s expecting to deal with pitches that will test him with turn and variable bounce. Labuschagne recently shared a video of him batting in his balcony with the floor decked up with a rubber mat on which he taped pieces of aluminum.

The video quickly went viral and Labuschagne has thrown light on his unique preparations. “I tried to create a wicket and a ball that nipped around a lot but didn’t bounce," Labuschagne told reporters on Monday.

“Because one of the big factors when you go to England is it (the ball) nips and swings and it seams, but the ball sort of hits the stumps from a shorter length. So [it’s] a little bit of a similar thing going to Pakistan.I thought, ‘Well, what’s the best way I can recreate spin?’ … you can’t really predict what it’s doing so you have to come up with a plan and a method," he added.

Australia are all set to embark on their first tour of Pakistan in nearly 25 years having last toured the country in 1998. The tourists will play three Tests, as many ODIs and one T20I between March 4 and April 5 during the tour.

Labuschagne is currently the world’s top-ranked Test batter and is looking forward to playing in Pakistan. The 27-year-old has played 23 Tests and scored 2220 runs at an average of 56.92 including six centuries and 12 fifties.

“I feel very privileged to be currently the number one but I also feel the challenge," Labuschagne said. “You know I haven’t played much away from home. So I’m really looking forward to the challenge and hopefully to stand up in the different conditions."

