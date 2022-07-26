Marnus Labuschagne Plays 'Campsite Cricket' & His Dog Turns Fielder | WATCH

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne made his Test debut back in 2018, but his best was reserved for 2019 Ashes where he walked in at Lord’s as a concussion substitute and faced an intimidating spell from England’s Jofra Archer. He has moved on since then with his spot in Australia squad now almost sealed. One of the premier batters in the middle order, Labuschagne was busy playing in England in county championships before he moved to Sri Lanka where he took part in five ODI games for Australia which was also followed by three Test matches.

Also Read: Marnus Labuschagne Becomes The World’s No. 1 Ranked Test Batter

He is now back home and took some time out to play some ‘campsite cricket’ where he exhibited a range of cricket shots which included the pull, straight drive and a cut.

By the way, in this match he had his dog as a fielder which made for some intriguing viewing. Watch the video below:

Some campsite cricket on one of the rougher pitches I’ve ever played on. 😂 It also produced a certified “lowey”. pic.twitter.com/JfcSHj5RIS — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) July 26, 2022

“Some campsite cricket on one of the rougher pitches I’ve ever played on. It also produced a certified “lowey”,” he tweeted.

The video was well-received by fans on Twitter with one user asking him about the score, to which Labuschagne replied, “Haha. A hard fought 50 robvlogs”.

Another fan joked, “Your the relative that hogs the bat in the backyard at Christmas for sure mate.”

Also Read: BCCI Hires Renowned Mental Conditioning Coach for ICC T20 World Cup 2022-Report

“I love your enthusiasm for just batting . Keep scoring a buck load of runs just refrain it against india though”, one fan quipped.

Thanks to his prolific start to the Ashes 2021-22, Australia middle-order batter Marnus Labuschagne climbed up to the top of the ICC rankings in men’s cricket in December 2021. Labuschagne had accounted for 228 runs from four innings in the Ashes including a century and two fifties which has launched him at the summit of the rankings for batters as he replaced England captain Joe Root who dropped down to the second spot.

The 27-year-old has played 20 Tests and struck 2113 runs at 62.14 including six centuries and 12 fifties including a high score of 215. And he has quickly become a fan favourite thanks to his appetite for runs and mannerisms on the field including continuous self-talk and loud calls.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here