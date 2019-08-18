Former Australia skipper Steve Smith has been ruled out of the remainder of Lord’s Test with concussion after a blow on the neck by a nasty Jofra Archer bouncer on Saturday. That puts him in doubt for the third Ashes Test in Leeds too.
All-rounder Marnus Labuschagne has been brought as Smith’s replacement, which also makes the former, first player to come in as a like-for-like substitution for concussion.
Smith passed a series of concussion tests after the incident and resumed his innings, but woke this morning with a "bit of a headache and a feeling of grogginess", per Cricket Australia.
The replacement rule was recently introduced by the ICC, that came into effect from August 1.
"Decisions on replacements will continue to be made by the team medical representative and the player should be a like-for-like replacement who will need to be approved by the Match Referee," an ICC release had stated.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Labuschagne Replaces Smith to Become First Like-for-like Substitution in Cricket
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 18, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
Ashes 2019 | Archer Spell to Smith Brings Back Memories of 2005: Ponting
Cricketnext Staff | August 18, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
Ashes 2019: Australia Cricket Union Condemns Boos After Smith Felled by Archer
Cricketnext Staff | August 14, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
Ashes 2019: Smith's 2005 Investment in Mattress Company Worth Millions Now
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019
USA v BERAberdeen
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019
CAY v CANAberdeen All Fixtures
Team Rankings