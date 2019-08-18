Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Labuschagne Replaces Smith to Become First Like-for-like Substitution in Cricket

Cricketnext Staff |August 18, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
Labuschagne Replaces Smith to Become First Like-for-like Substitution in Cricket

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith has been ruled out of the remainder of Lord’s Test with concussion after a blow on the neck by a nasty Jofra Archer bouncer on Saturday. That puts him in doubt for the third Ashes Test in Leeds too.

All-rounder Marnus Labuschagne has been brought as Smith’s replacement, which also makes the former, first player to come in as a like-for-like substitution for concussion.

Smith passed a series of concussion tests after the incident and resumed his innings, but woke this morning with a "bit of a headache and a feeling of grogginess", per Cricket Australia.

The replacement rule was recently introduced by the ICC, that came into effect from August 1.

"Decisions on replacements will continue to be made by the team medical representative and the player should be a like-for-like replacement who will need to be approved by the Match Referee," an ICC release had stated.

Ashes 2019concussionlabuschagnesteve smith

