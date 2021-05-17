Marnus Labuschagne to Miss Out Limited-overs Series Against West Indies, to Continue Playing for Glamorgan

Australia’s middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschange has not been selected for Australia’s limited-overs series against West Indies starting next month. He would continue to play for his county Glamorgan instead. Cricket Australia have announced a big squad for the tour, which may be followed by series in Bangladesh as well.

“Anyone who knows Marnus understands he would give absolutely anything to play for Australia and he is deeply upset to miss out due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control,” selection chairman Trevor Hohns said. “We worked through numerous options in conversations with Marnus to find a workable solution but ultimately came to the conclusion it was more practical for him to remain in the UK.

“Had we not been in the middle of a global pandemic, Marnus would be on this tour as a well-established member and important part of the one-day side. It’s an unfortunate circumstance of the many challenges the world is facing right now. As it stands, Marnus has the opportunity to continue in county cricket and T20 games with Glamorgan as we head into the World Cup and home summer.”

Daniel Sams, who was a part of the IPL and had contracted Covid-19 in India, has asked the board not to be considered for the trip due to personal and mental health reasons.

Ben Oliver, the head of national teams, has said that discussions are still in progress for the Bangladesh tour.

“It was great to see our Olympians receiving their vaccination shots ahead of the Tokyo Games and we are working through logistics for the Australian men’s team with the relevant agencies.” Oliver said. “We will comply with all government directives in relation to vaccinations and international travel.

“The Australian men’s team has completed successful tours of England and New Zealand during the pandemic, including the accompanying quarantine periods, and we are hopeful of being able to travel to Bangladesh at the completion of the West Indies tour. Those discussions are progressing well and updates will be provided in due course.”

The Aussie will play five T20Is and in St Lucia and three ODIs in Barbados between July 9 and July 24.

