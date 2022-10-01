'Marriage Has Completely Changed Me'- Jasprit Bumrah Credits Wife for Stability in Career

Indian ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is quite famous for his bowling and the ability to take wickets whenever the team needs him. As an international cricketer, he thus needs a lot of stability and calmness in both personal and professional life and that’s where he credited his wife.

Bumrah tied the knot with the sports presenter and former model Sanjana Ganesan in 2021. It’s been known that the two met over the course of several TV interviews across Bumrah’s Indian Premier League and India career, further they started to date, and then decided to get married in March 2021.

In a recent interview to GQ, Bumrah mentioned about the changes happened in his life after marriage and highlighted how he became more ‘stable’.

He said that after marriage, things change as one has to not only focus on the career but also on the partner and that’s when a person gets a different perspective which makes him more calm and relaxed.

“Marriage has completely changed me as a person because initially when you come into the professional cricket set-up, you have to be laser-focused, as you’re trying to make a mark. Your attention is wholly on the game,” said Bumrah.

“But when you get married, you get a different perspective. Now cricket is not the only factor. You have to focus on your wife, you have to give her attention. You can switch off from the game, you can come back refreshed, you have to take care of the other person, you have to look after what’s going on. You’ve got someone who’s always there by your side when things go well or don’t go well. That’s when you get a different perspective. You’ve got a strong pillar next to you. It’s made my life a lot better. I’m much calmer, kinder, and more relaxed,” he added.

Bumrah made his India debut in 2016 during the Australia tour and since then he has been an integral part of the team. So far in six years, he has already scalped more than 300 international wickets.

He’s currently dealing with back injury concerns and his way to Australia for T20 World Cup still lies in uncertainties.

