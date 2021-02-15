Marsh Cup 2020-21: Oliver Davies Shines With the Bat, Steve Smith’s Ton Wrecks Victoria Davies’ run scoring eased the pressure off Smith who was initially struggling to find his rhythm.

Australian latest batting sensation, Oliver Davies came through with the bat again at North Sydney Oval. Davies' barely six months old professional cricket apprenticeshiphas already featured valuable lessons from some of the best limited-overs players. The right handed batsman, who made his List A debut for New South Wales against Victoria, rose to the occasion with a classy 35-ball half century. Fresh from his first BBL season, the 20-year-old played some clean shots which left many impressed in Australian cricket circles on Monday.

He was thrown in the deep end with NSW at 4-73, but Davies came back with a bang before being dismissed for 57 off 41. He smashed three sixes and four boundaries against the likes of James Pattinson, Will Sutherland and Jon Holland. For those who followed Davies’ BBL stintshould not be surprised with his back-to-back spectacular performances. He did all of this playing alongside SteveSmith and New South Wales captain Pat Cummins. Opportunities have been arriving thick and fast for Davies as he has the fortune of being mentored by the world's best.

Australia greatSmith went all guns blazing and enjoyed a fruitful return to domestic one-day cricket, scoring a century in the opening fixture. Davies’ run scoring eased the pressure off Smith who was initially struggling to find his rhythm. After knocking 30 from 50, the gun batsman started building onto his innings. Smith went on to make 127 off 124 balls which included 15 fours and six huge maximums. Smith’s stroke play was on full display as he pulled off a composed innings before being dismissed in the last over of the first innings. While Smith held down one end, a rotating cast with powerful cameos contributed at the other.

Sean Abbott and Kurtis Patterson also pitched in crucial scores of 31 and 23, respectively. Blues line-up without David Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starcsucceeded in setting a dramatic score of 318 for Victoria to chase. The top two will directly make it to a final on April 11.